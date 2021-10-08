Corrigan Studio

Campos Rug 130x208

£84.99

Inspired by the Scandinavian style. The modular rug with a geometric pattern in a checkered shape is the perfect choice for contemporary decoration and versatility. It is handmade with 100% cotton. By design, shape and colour, fits in any room from a bedroom to a living room, hall or terrace. This rug is ideal since it can be combined with other pieces of the same collection to obtain different compositions. Do you dare to bring the Nordic style to your home? Features Exclusive designs Product Details Technique: Handwoven Construction: Handmade Rug Gripper Recommended: No