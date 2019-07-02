Jacquard

Camo Tie-dye Kit

JACQUARD-Camo Tie Dye Kit. This kit has a unique tie dye method designed to get the best camouflage look. Complete instructions for the Class Camo pattern are included as well as ideas for three other tying techniques. This package contains two applicator bottles of dye (one olive green and one jet black) one jar of bronze dye for immersion bath one package of soda ash one pair of gloves rubber bands and easy-to-follow instructions. This kit dyes four shirts (not included). For use on 100% cotton linen rayon and hemp only. Conforms to ASTM D 4236 and ASTM G 963. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Adult supervision advised. Made in USA.