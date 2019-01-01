Pradas Glow

Pradas Glow’s Camo Bronzing Skin Enhancer is a MULTI-TALENTED face and body bronzer with anti-aging benefits that camouflages imperfections while plumping and hydrating the skin. Camo’s luxurious bronzers in shades of golden brown, caramel, and olive, hide imperfections while adding the radiance of sun kissed skin. Apply using a mitt where desired for optimal results. The transformative formula in three shades, light, medium, and dark allows you to deepen your shade by simply building and layering. This non-commitment mousse does not transfer onto clothes and can be easily washed off in the shower. The formula features Hyaluronic acid which binds and locks in moisture to the skin, enhancing and protecting the lipid barrier to fight off free radicals. CoQ10 to boost collagen production and fight signs of aging. DMAE helps tighten, tone and lift the skin, improving elasticity, while peptides decrease the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants that fight free radicals and boost skin luminosity, Camo contains caffeine to tighten the skin, Borage Seed Oil to restore skin’s healthy balance making it soft and supple to touch, and Seabuckthorn Oil to calm irritated skin, repair damaged skin, and sooth properties that are beneficial for those with rosacea, eczema and psoriasis.