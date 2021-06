Monika The Label

Camille Animal Print Slip Dress

Babe, take a walk on the wild side with the Camille slip dress. Inspired by a vintage scarf Monika found at a Berlin flea market, this sleeveless design is covered in two contrasting animal prints that are sure to attract a mate. If that’s something you're looking for.