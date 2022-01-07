Camila Cornelsen

Discothèque Art Print

Product Sku: 66106089; Color Code: 003 Art print by Camila Cornelsen printed on archival paper made from cotton pressed in Italian mills, this high-quality art print is available in sizes and frames just right for your space. First select your frame (or go frameless), then select your size. About the Frames - The exact width of each frame may vary slightly - All frames are manufactured in the US - Matte frames are durable poly - Wood frames are recycled wood - All are fitted with protective plexiglass - Finished with wood moldings, archival backer and protective bumpers Size - Available in multiple sizes Content + Care - Wipe clean - Made in the USA