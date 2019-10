Royal & Langnickel

Camel Hair Paint Brushes – 15 Piece Set

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hobby Lobby

Camel Hair Paint Brushes are designed for watercolor, acrylic, oils, tempera paint, enamel, and stains. With plenty of brush shapes to choose from, this set combines great color-carrying with excellent stiffness, snap, and shape retention. Paint with your creativity!