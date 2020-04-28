Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
STELLA + RUBY
Calypso Dangle Earrings
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Make a statement in these fun tiered dangling earrings featuring tassel and pompoms hanging from the ends.
Need a few alternatives?
Shashi
Brilliance Earrings
C$77.40
from
Shopbop
BUY
Best Lady
Beaded Bird Tassel Earrings
$12.99
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Zara
Colorful Glass Earrings
$19.90
$12.99
from
Zara
BUY
Roxanne Assoulin
Gold-tone Swarovski Crystal Clip Earrings
£160.00
£96.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from STELLA + RUBY
STELLA + RUBY
Calypso Dangle Earrings
$48.00
from
Free People
BUY
STELLA + RUBY
Heart Of Hearts Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Earrings
Gimaguas
Salsa Hoops
€39.00
from
Gimaguas
BUY
Laura Lombardi
Onda Charm Earrings
$100.00
from
Laura Lombardi
BUY
Saskia Diez
Silver No. 2 Bold Single Ear Cuff
C$115.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Mejuri
Dôme Cuff
C$55.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted