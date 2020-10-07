Calvin Klein

Ck One Eau De Toilette

Purity. Unity. Fresh. The revolutionary first CK fragrance is designed for men and women to share. Top Notes: pineapple, green notes, mandarin orange, papaya, bergamot, cardamom and lemon Heart Notes: nutmeg, violet, orris root, jasmine, lily-of-the-valley and rose Base Notes: sandalwood, amber, musk, cedar and oakmoss. For all skin types. End notes- musk combined with amber create a sensuous dry-down, completing the effect of fullness and warmth. Note:- grey can appear to have a hue of blue. Light grey can sometimes print slightly blue.