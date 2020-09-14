Thayers

Calming Facial Mist

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Thayers

Go ahead, get misty, and soothe your senses with THAYERS® Cucumber Watermelon Calming Facial Mist. This gentle mist features therapeutic botanicals like essence of cucumber, chamomile, stonecrop, and passionflower. Hyaluronic acid provides intense, binding moisture, while Thayers proprietary blend of certified organic Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera offer hydrating, antibacterial, and antioxidant benefits that bring about a natural glow. Thayers elixirs have been a fixture of medicine cabinets for generations – once you use them, you’ll know why.