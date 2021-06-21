Mr. Pumice

Callus Remover Pumi Bar: Pedicure Stone & Foot Scrubber – Medium Grit (4-pack)

FOR SOFT, SMOOTH FEET: Mr. Pumice is your go-to pedicure solution to remove unwanted calluses and tough skin for soft, healthy, smooth feet and heels, as well as hands and elbows MEDIUM GRIT FOR TOUGH SKIN: The standard Pumi Bar features medium-coarse grit in both ridged and flat sides, making it the perfect tool to treat calluses, corns, and tough dead skin for a beautifully smooth finish TRUSTED BY PROFESSIONALS: Mr. Pumice is the most asked-for foot care product by salon professionals, an established industry standard for its reliability and effectiveness THE SANITARY SOLUTION: Mr. Pumice’s self-chipping material naturally erodes in tiny particles during use, preventing any unsanitary buildup—simply rinse the pumice under hot water to clean it SUPERIOR TO STONE: Unlike stone, glass, and other materials, our custom frothed polyurethane synthetic pumice boasts a uniform structure for consistent effectiveness in removing dirt and tough calluses THE INDUSTRY STANDARD FOR SOFT, SMOOTH FEET The standard Pumi Bar by Mr. Pumice is the perfect solution to get rid of calluses and achieve soft, healthy, smooth, beautiful feet. Featuring medium-coarse grit on both sides, and offered in a variety of fun colors, the Pumi Bar is perfect for treating calluses, corns, and hardened skin for a soft, beautiful finish. It also features a flat side and a ridged side, giving you versatility for different parts of your foot. Inspired by the traditional pumice stone, Mr. Pumice is a pedi foot file that improves upon pumice with a synthetic frothed polyurethane material. Our custom formulation and European manufacturing produces a foot rasp with uniform internal structure, unlike other materials (such as stone, glass, etc.) that might have holes, teardrops, and other structural flaws. It’s also a sanitary solution, eroding naturally during use to prevent unsanitary buildup of skin cells in the bar. SIMPLE USAGE, AMAZING RESULTS Using the Pumi Bar couldn’t be simpler. Depending on your preferences, you can either use it dry, or you can wet the callused area of your skin with soap and warm water before use. Rub the bar around your toes and the soles of your feet to remove the calluses and tough epidermis. You can also use the bar on elbows and hands. Afterward, rinse the pumice bar under hot water to clean it. TRUSTED BY SALON PROFESSIONALS SINCE 2000 Go to your local salon, and you’ll find them using Mr. Pumice. An industry staple since 2000, Mr. Pumice is the #1 choice of professionals, trusted for its dependability, consistency, and quality. If you’re looking for salon-quality treatment for healthy, beautiful feet, look no further than Mr. Pumice. Try it now!