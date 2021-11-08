Hansen and Gretel

Callista Dress

$369.00

At Hansen and Gretel

A bias cut style in a Silk Spandex blend giving a slight stretch and soft drape to this style. Defined by contrasting Almond coloured bust panels and waist panel across the back. With slim adjustable shoulder straps and opening via two self covered buttons at the center back of the dress. Elevated by a deep v neckline and low back. – Bias cut – Contrasting coloured panels – Slim adjustable straps – Midi length dress Length of Dress from top of bust panel is 120cm / Model is 178cm tall and is wearing a size S.