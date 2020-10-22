Corpus

California Natural Deodorant

$24.00 $19.20

Buy Now Review It

At Credo Beauty

California Natural Deodorant This Product Is: a natural, baking soda free deodorant with a sunny and clean scent Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Corpus California Natural Deodorant is a long-lasting plant and mineral based deodorant that is formulated with naturally derived enzymes and plant extracts that have been clinically proved to help reduce body odor. This deodorant smells of sea salt, bergamot, white musk and jasmine. This natural deodorant comes in a tube, and the easy-glide formula will not stain clothes.