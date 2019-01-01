Boiron

Calendula Homeopathic First Aid Ointment

$7.99 $5.99

Buy Now Review It

The heavier Calendula Ointment promotes healing by moisturizing the irritation. Its formula adheres to the skin longer to maintain contact between the affected area and the healing agent for optimal healing. Try it on minor first degree burns, blisters, chafing, cuts, scrapes or cracked heels. It also works well on chapped hands and lips, as well as nasal irritation from colds. The paraben-free ointment has no artificial colors or perfumes.