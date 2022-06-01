Balenciaga

Cagole Xs Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

$2850.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Balenciaga's 'Cagole XS' shoulder bag is crafted from croc-effect and embellished with tonal studs. If it looks familiar, you're not wrong - the hardware and shape are inspired by the brand's '00s 'Classic City' line. It comes with a zipped pouch and heart-shaped mirror to keep everything organized. Size & Fit This item’s measurements are: Depth: 6cm / 2.4in Height: 10cm / 3.9in Width: 23.5cm / 9.3in Details & Care Pink croc-effect leather (Calf) Zip fastening along top Designer color: Lipstick Pink Comes with dust bag Weighs approximately 2lbs/ 0.9kg Made in Italy