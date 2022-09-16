Albisa Candles

There is something comforting and nostalgic with the look of a Cuban cafetera. I say Cuban cafeteria because that is what I've known it as all my life. it's an Italian-style coffee maker that made its way to Cuba and we adopted it into the Cuban culture My grandfather would make a pot in the morning and keep it in a thermos. Everyone was able to have a hot cafecito any time of day. He would usually have to make a fresh pot mid-afternoon then again later in the evening for after dinner or if company came over. They were always greeted with un cafecito. This Cafetera candle is scented in our classic Cafe con Leche scent. Café con Leche scent description: This candle takes you through the aromatic journey of café con leche. It starts with the unmistakable scent that fills the air with robust bold thick cafecito that first trickles into the cafetera, then brings in the warmed milk and sugar balanced with a pinch of salt. Perfect for any time of day. Note: This is our interpretation of what Café con Leche Smells like. Net Wt. 2oz Burn Time: 10-15 hrs Dimensions: Height 2 3/4" x Width 2" Cafetera is made of ceramic Dishwasher and Microwave safe. Please note: This cafeteria is ceramic and very sensitive. It can be used after the candle is done and makes the cutest accessory to any home. Staining may occur inside the vessel due to the delicate nature of the ceramic We are not responsible for improper use and care. Make sure to follow candle burning instructions carefully. Shipping: All orders are processed within 7 to 10 business days prior to shipping. PLEASE NOTE... Due to the nature of the product, all sales are final there are no returns or exchanges.