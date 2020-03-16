Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Anthropologie
Cady Sport Slides
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Elastic upper Leather insole Rubber sole, heel Slip-on styling Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Crocs
Crocs Women's Citilane Roka Minnie Mouse Slip-on Loafer
from
Amazon
BUY
Birdies
The Songbird
$120.00
from
Birdies
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-flor
$99.95
$79.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Adidas
Adilette Slide
$45.00
$32.00
from
eBay
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Cady Sport Slides
$100.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Woven Waffle Bed Blanket
$108.00
$75.60
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Minimalist Ear Cuff Set
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Gauzy Lined Turtleneck
$68.00
$29.96
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Flats
promoted
Rothy's
Black Mary Jane
$155.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Rothy's
Merino Point
C$236.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Rothy's
The Point Flat
$145.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
aeydē
Beau Leather Ballet Flats
£160.00
£64.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted