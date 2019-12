ornerx

Cactus Tea Light Candles

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

6 Pcs quality decorative candles in metal tealight holders Standard tealight size, each candle size: 1.57" Dia x 1.57" H Unscented paraffin wax candles, last about 30 minutes burning time Three different shapes of cactus, two of each design, total 6 pcs candles