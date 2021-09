Lea & Viola

Style No. 4114610310010; Color Code: 013 Layer this cable-knit sweater vest over a crisp white shirt for a textural twist on everyday style. We love pairing it with easygoing denim and loafers for a playfully preppy finish. 100% acrylic V-neck Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard: 24"L Petite: 22.25"L Plus: 27"L