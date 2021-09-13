Current Air

Cable-knit Sweater Dress Set

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4138638570006; Color Code: 026 The epitome of cozy sophistication, this cable-knit set holds the keyhole to our heart. With a figure-flattering silhouette and a cropped shrug that shows a hint of skin, it makes the perfect date night ensemble when paired with heeled ankle boots. About Current Air With an unwavering focus on sustainability and positive community impact, Current Air takes its role as a Los Angeles-based apparel brand to heart. The same values that inspire their outreach initiatives - empathy and empowerment to name a few - come to light in their consciously crafted silhouettes. Includes pullover dress and pull-on shrug 77% acrylic, 20% nylon, 3% spandex Hand wash Imported Dimensions Shrug: 3"L Standard falls 46" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Petite falls 42.5" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Plus falls 48" from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf Model Notes Model is 5'10"