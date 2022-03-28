Ganni

Cable-knit Mohair-blend Cardigan

$395.00

Editors’ Notes Like wearable sunshine, GANNI's cardigan is pure joy (and warming, too). Fitted with silver-tone buttons, it's cable-knitted from fluffy mohair-blend, which meets both the Responsible Mohair and Wool Standards for production practices. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a loose fit Mid-weight knit Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Chartreuse mohair-blend Button fastenings through front 55% mohair, 33% nylon, 12% wool Dry clean This item has been imported