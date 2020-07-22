Burrow

Cabana Rug

$395.00 $295.00

Dimensions 5 x 8 Rug5' W x 8' L 10 x 8 Rug7'6" W x 9'9" L 5 x 8 Reversible Rug Pad4'10" W x 7' 10" L 8 x 10 Reversible Rug Pad7'4" W x 9'7" L Thickness0.375" Selecting a size Pick the perfect proportions Size isn't everything. You want a rug that's proportional to your furniture, so it can ground the room and tie everything together. Ideally, the rug will run under the front edge of your sofa but not all the way to the back. Our two sizes are designed to complement our most popular sofa sizes, but we put together this guide to help. About this rug This is one of our most durable, low maintenance, and easy-to-clean rugs. The jute-inspired design is a perfect backdrop for any style, from tropical Bohemian chic to bold industrial loft. Made from non-absorbent, mold- and mildew-resistant fibers, it's so versatile that you could even use it outdoors on a patio, deck, or porch. Key features Pet-friendly Blends snag-free construction with stain-resistant fiber Low maintenance Stain-resistant fiber is easy to clean and won't shed True neutral Faux jute pairs with any interior style Made exactly the way they used to We work with a unique network of weaving houses in India with a deep heritage in rugmaking. We create the designs and work with these artisans to use the best materials and traditional weaving techniques to achieve the desired feel and functionality for each rug. Ethical sourcing Our partners ensure a high standard of working conditions Free delivery, and step on it Like everything from Burrow, all our rugs ship for free in a week. Gone are the days of waiting weeks — or even months — for home goods to crawl from a distribution center to your house, and paying an arm and a leg for special freight on top of it. Free shipping Delivered to your door in compact boxes Easy returns Return it within 30 days of delivery