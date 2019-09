Sophie Anderson

Caba Leather-trimmed Raffia Tote

£325.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Sophie Anderson's 'Caba' tote is hand-woven from raffia using ancient techniques that are inspired by the intricate filigrana gold work seen in the Souks of the Middle East - it means that no two are ever exactly the same. The high leather sides ensure that vacation essentials like your sun cream and glasses won't slip out when you open it. Match the colourful hues to your bikini.