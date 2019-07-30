Medik8

How It Works: Your skin is packed full of natural antioxidants that defend against free radicals from the environment. When these environmental free radicals outweigh your skin’s antioxidants, the skin can no longer protect itself. Free radicals latch onto the defenceless skin cells, causing irreparable damage, which ultimately leads to premature ageing. C-Tetra contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a super-stable form of vitamin C that boosts the antioxidant defence levels in the skin. Ever the multi-tasker, it also stimulates collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving the complexion plump, radiant and youthful looking. As a lipid-soluble form of vitamin C, it is able to penetrate the skin’s defensive lipid barrier with ease; delivering benefits deep within the skin. Vitamin C and vitamin E work together synergistically as 'network antioxidants', boosting the serum’s overall antioxidant effect to keep skin protected throughout the day.