Medik8

C-tetra

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Two key antioxidants – vitamins C and E – make the C-Tetra your new Holy Grail serum. Perfect for everyday use with its light formula, C-Tetra sinks past the defensive lipid barrier and deep into skin, for extra protection against sun and pollution-induced damage. This formula visibly stimulates the production of collagen and elastin while also brightening and balancing skin tone as it protects your skin from premature ageing. C-Tetra uses tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, an uber-effective source of vitamin C that not only allows for deeper penetration, but results in less irritation – important for sensitive skin types. Brightness is then boosted by red ginseng and maracuja oil, which is naturally rich in vitamin E. Vitamin E perfectly complements the vitamin C, delivering a nourishing dose of hydration to give a soft, glowy complexion. As luxurious as it is efficient, C-Tetra treats you to an uplifting scent of sweet orange, sans any artificial fragrances – the perfect way to begin your morning.