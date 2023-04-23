Sunday Riley

C.e.o. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream

$108.00

The MECCA view: Glow without getting weighed down! This revitalizing moisturizer supercharges your natural radiance and delivers a non-greasy, satin-skin finish. High-strength, advanced vitamin C (THD Ascorbate) infuses a concentrated burst of antioxidants for a healthy glow. This luminous, plumping cream also brightens and evens skin tone, while working to firm the skin’s appearance. A sodium hyaluronate-powered humectant blend pulls hydration into the skin over time for long lasting moisturization. Balanced with moisturizing allantoin and lutein for a boost of antioxidants for radiant-looking skin. Key ingredients: Vitamin C (THD Ascorbate): the gold standard of vitamin C. Powerful, stable, and highly targeted to diminish the visible signs of premature aging, while being significantly less irritating than other forms of vitamin C. Clinically proven to brighten the appearance of the skin, provide antioxidant support, and fight the look of premature aging caused by UV-B exposure. Ergothioneine: an amino acid with antioxidant properties, helps to stabilize Vitamin C and reduce signs of aging skin. Sodium hyaluronate: a powerful humectant blend that attracts and binds water for increased skin hydration.