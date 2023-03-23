SkinCeuticals

C E Ferulic® With 15% L-ascorbic Acid

A patented daytime vitamin C serum that delivers advanced environmental protection and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness, and brightens skin's complexion. Now clinically proven to reduce combined oxidative damage from free radicals generated by UV, Ozone, and Diesel Exhaust by up to 41%. U.S. Patent No. 7,179,841. SKIN TYPES: Dry, Normal, Combination, Sensitive SKIN CONCERN: Sensitized, Dehydrated, Discoloration, Aging FEATURES: C E Ferulic features a synergistic antioxidant combination of 15% pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), 1% vitamin E (alpha tocopherol), and 0.5% ferulic acid to enhance protection against environmental damage caused by free radicals that can contribute to atmospheric aging. C E Ferulic is now proven to reduce combined oxidative damage generated by UVA/UVB rays, ozone pollution, and diesel engine exhaust by up to 41%. In addition to antioxidant protective benefits, C E Ferulic improves signs of aging and photodamage, the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and the loss of firmness, while brightening skin's complexion. BENEFITS: Provides advanced environmental protection by neutralizing damaging free radicals Visible anti-aging benefits, such as the improvement of the appearance of lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness, and brightens skin’s complexion Neutralizes free radicals on the upper layer of the skin to help prevent the impact of ozone damage to skin Once absorbed, this vitamin C serum remains effective for a minimum of 72 hours Paraben-free and ideal for normal, dry, and sensitive skin types Tested suitable for use post-laser, always consult with a physician for individual post-procedure care TSA Approved