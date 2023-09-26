Byredo

Byredo Night Veils Rouge Chaotique Edp 50ml

$463.00

At Mecca

Benefits Cruelty-free The MECCA view Mirroring the morning ceremony of applying scent, Night Veils are designed for the ritual of the night, their application signalling the start of the evening and the descent into adventures unknown. Like flowers that release their headiest scent at twilight, these penetrating concentrates of perfume are made from noble raw materials chosen with meticulous care. Distilled into a pure essence utilising time-honoured techniques, a small amount works closer to the skin and radiates through the heat of the body, lingering for many hours. Whether worn for a night out or simply to bed, Night Veils offer profound olfactory stimulation, inspiring and reflecting a natural world of imagination, memory and desire. Embracing the imperfect, the contradictory and the unexpected, a unique symphony of opposing elements emerges. Rich and opulent, deep powerful aromas are overlaid with jammy red fruits, electrified with vibrant emotion. At the top, a prelude of precious saffron undercuts the fresh juiciness of blackcurrant and bergamot with a tangent of spiced leather. Velvety smooth gourmand notes form the heart, as syrupy sensations of plum and the toasted sweetness of praline transform into an irresistible guilty pleasure. Fragrance notes Saffron, cassis, lemon, bergamot, praline, upcycled oakwood, plum, upcycled patchoud and papyrus. Made without Parabens and cruelty free. Direct from the brand “I think there is something about night-time, it’s a different world of possibilities; a different version of who you are, a nocturnal sense of duality. From evening blooms to animals, there is an entire part of nature that lives at night—how can we be removed from that? I know I have a completely different mind-set at nightfall; it’s very distinctive emotionally. It is almost the start of another life and I wanted to do something to mark the beginning of the evening, a new night-time ritual that would sound a gong for when this twilight life begins.” Ben Gorham, Creative Director & Founder, Byredo. Usage Spray on pulse points as desired. Item Code I-062892