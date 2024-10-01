Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
American Vintage
Bymi Pullover
$225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Evereve
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Chunky Crew Neck Rib Sweater
BUY
$30.00
ASOS
Madewell
Merino Wool Pullover Sweater
BUY
$88.50
$118.00
Madewell
H&M
Mohair-blend Rib-knit Top
BUY
$49.99
H&M
H&M
Bead-detail Sweater
BUY
$89.99
H&M
More from American Vintage
American Vintage
Fizvalley T-shirt
BUY
£60.00
American Vintage
American Vintage
Besobay Shorts
BUY
£70.00
American Vintage
American Vintage
Women's Cardigan Vitow
BUY
£150.00
American Vintage
American Vintage
Tineborow Shorts
BUY
$105.00
$175.00
The Iconic
More from Sweaters
Rohe
Open Armhole Convertible Sweater
BUY
$530.00
Nordstrom
Wool and the Gang
Audrey Sweater
BUY
$146.00
Wool and the Gang
Columbia
Helvetia™ Ii Printed Cropped Half Snap Fleece Pullover
BUY
$85.00
Columbia
Uniqlo
Cashmere Short Cardigan
BUY
$129.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted