It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-aging Waterproof Concealer

C$26.00

At Sephora

A bestselling, award-winning concealer that delivers full coverage, lasts for up to 24 hours, and wont crease or cracknow available in 48 shades.Coverage: FullFinish: Natural Formulation: Cream Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Highlighted Ingredients: - Collagen: Supports skin elasticity for a youthful, smooth appearance.- Peptides: Help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and support natural collagen for the look of smoother, firmer skin.- Hyaluronic Acid: Locks in moisture and diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: This waterproof concealer effectively camouflages dark under-eye circles and other imperfections for up to 24 hours. Infused with ingredients to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as Expression Proof Technology, the highly-pigmented formula provides all-day coverage with a natural finish.Clinical Results: In a consumer study, the following results were observed:- 93% said it provides full coverage- 86% said it corrects the look of imperfections