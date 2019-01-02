Marc Anthony

Bye.bye Frizz Keratin Smoothing Blow Dry Cream

$10.03

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Customer Reviews Average rating:out ofstars, based onreviews 4.5 out of 5 Stars 5 stars 1 4 stars 1 3 stars 0 2 stars 0 1 stars 0 Most relevantMost helpfulNewest to oldestOldest to newestHigh to low ratingLow to high rating Sort by 1-2 of 2 reviews Bye Bye Straightener. Average rating:out ofstars, based onreviews Using a dollop of this on wet hair does wonders. I focus on my ends, combing it through about mid shaft. Then blow dry using a paddle brush. I almost bought the Garnier because it was cheaper but this has brazilian keratin in it and it makes my hair look like it was flat ironed, without all the damage. babyface91, March 15, 2014 Written by a customer while visiting walmart.ca This is a great product Average rating:out ofstars, based onreviews I bought online and tried and it works with my crazy hair... Rosey666, February 24, 2016 Verified purchaser Written by a customer while visiting walmart.ca Questions & Answers0 question Get specific details about this product from customers who own it. Back Policies & Plans See any care plans, options and policies that may be associated with this product.