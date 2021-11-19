Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Diptyque
Byblos Scented Candle
$165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: A limited-edition scented candle that celebrates diptyque's 60th anniversary and is part of a collection inspired by the Grand Tour.
Need a few alternatives?
Diptyque
Byblos Scented Candle
BUY
$165.00
Nordstrom
Apotheke
Charred Fig Candle
BUY
$42.00
Apotheke
Voluspa
Japonica Archive 12 Embossed Candles Gift Set
BUY
$75.00
Bloomingdale's
ChakraBae
Chakra Candles (set Of 7) With Crystals
BUY
$39.99
Amazon
More from Diptyque
Diptyque
Byblos Scented Candle
BUY
$165.00
Nordstrom
Diptyque
Baies Carousel Candle
BUY
$166.00
Mecca
Diptyque
Un Air De Diptyque: Home Electric Diffuser
BUY
$350.00
Diptyque
Diptyque
Ambre/amber Interior & Exterior Candle 1.5kg
BUY
£260.00
Diptyque
More from Décor
WoodFlowersCo
Dusty Rose & Succulent Wood Flower Bouquet
BUY
$24.99
Etsy
Dusen Dusen
Tissue Box Holder
BUY
$35.00
Coming Soon
Snack Break
Karaoke Hand Mirror
BUY
$21.00
Snack Break
Birthdate Co.
Birthdate Candles
BUY
$38.00
$48.00
Birthdate Co.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted