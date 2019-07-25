By Far

By Far Mini Smooth Leather Cross-body Bag

£405.00

At Selfridges

By Far is fairly new to the scene, but, with its retro shapes and Instagrammable designs, the Aussie brand is a force to be reckoned with. Cut to a mini structure — very 90s — this bag is made from leather, and calls to be rested on the crook of the arm with its twin handles, or swung cross-body with the optional strap. We’re committing to the look and pairing with this season’s micro sunglasses. (Length 10.5cm, width 16.5cm, depth 6.5cm)