Biologi

Bx – Reveal Exfoliant

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Biologi

Introducing Bx Reveal Exfoliant. In a radical addition to Biologi’s revolutionary range of clean cosmeceutical products, the last piece to your supercharged skincare ritual is here! For a gentle yet effective formulation that is kind to even the most delicate skin types, Bx Reveal harnesses the power of hard-working active nutrients naturally occurring in the potent combination of rice and Kakadu plum powders. The revolutionary triple action powder formulation is specifically designed to work with a cleanser (that does not contain any AHA/BHA). Once mixed with a cleanser, the creamy texture gently polishes and removes dead skin cells, conditions the skin and promotes cellular regeneration for a bright, clear complexion. For best results we recommend the exfoliant to be mixed with our award winning Bc Refresh Cleanser. Available in sachet form to preserve active ingredients and minimise waste, Bx Reveal slots into any Biologi regime consisting of transformative skincare products that rely on active ingredients for superior results. – 15 x single use sachets