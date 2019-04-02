Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Zara

Buttoned Oversized Shirt Dress

$29.90
At Zara
Round neck A-line dress with elbow-length balloon sleeves and elastic cuffs. Contrasting front button closure.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
20 Dresses For Your Next Travel Day
by Eliza Huber