Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Lauren Ralph Lauren

Buttoned Fit-and-flare Dress

$125.00$53.13
At Macy's
Lauren Ralph Lauren pairs menswear-inspired style with a strikingly feminine form in this buttoned dress that self-ties at the waist, accentuating the fit-and-flare silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
Your Up-To-Date List Of Labor Day Fashion Sales
by Emily Ruane