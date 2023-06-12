United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Cloth & Stone
Buttondown Shirt
$98.00
At Anthropologie
Style No. 4110259830492; Color Code: 010 100% tencel Button-front styling One patch pocket Machine wash Imported Dimensions 26"L Cloth & Stone Easy to wear, easy to love is the motto of the Anthropologie exclusive line Cloth & Stone. Each piece begins with an effortless silhouette, before being imbued with personal touches such as specialty washes, rich textures, and seasonal hues.