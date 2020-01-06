Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Mango
Button Suit Vest
$119.99
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Description Sleeveless. Lapel-collar. Lapel with notch. Two side welt pockets. Inner lining. One button fastening. Medium design. Back length 32.99 in. These measures have been calculated for a M size.
More from Mango
Mango
Chunky-knit Sweater
£49.99
£25.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Turtle Neck Knit Dress
$59.99
$39.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Braided Turtleneck Sweater
$69.99
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted