Good Luck Gem

Button Front Midi Dress

$58.00 $26.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A lightweight spaghetti strap midi dress is perfect for a casual look. Fit: this style fits true to size. V-neck. Adjustable spaghetti straps. Front button closure. 2 front patch pockets. Approx. 42" length (size S) . Imported