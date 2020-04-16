Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Torrid
Button Front Drawstring Shirt Dress
$69.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Torrid
Lightweight twill fabric gives this dress versatile comfort and flow while the drawstring waist nips you in for a figure-flattering effect.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Loeil
Nessy Dress
£114.75
from
Loeil
BUY
Stateside
Ribbed Tee Dress
$126.00
$100.80
from
Anthropologie
BUY
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Ruffled Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Torrid
Torrid
Black Stripe Crepe Double-breasted Blazer
$88.90
$37.19
from
Torrid
BUY
Torrid
Multifloral Lace Bralette 1x - 6x
$34.50
$24.90
from
Torrid
BUY
Torrid
Satin & Lace Trim Self-tie Robe
$59.50
$41.65
from
Torrid
BUY
Torrid
Ivory Twill Drape Front Anorak
C$69.50
C$45.17
from
Torrid
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
$60.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Nami Balloon Sleeve Linen Maxi Dress
$395.00
$237.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Dress
£39.99
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Marni
Short Sleeve Dress
$1090.00
from
Marni
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted