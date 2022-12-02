Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Balmain
Button-detail High-heel Boots
$1450.00
$623.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Bobbies
Hisaé Boot
BUY
£300.00
Bobbies
Solace London
Elina Off-shoulder Mini Dress
BUY
£56.00
Front Row
River Island
Wedge Platform Ankle Boots
BUY
£60.00
River Island
DUNE LONDON
Trinny Leather Knee-high Boots
BUY
£170.00
Dune London
More from Balmain
Balmain
Ely 64.83 Shoulder Bag
BUY
£1303.00
£1850.00
Farfetch
Balmain
Limited-edition Large Haircare Calendar
BUY
£180.00
Selfridges
Balmain
Bbuzz 23 Pouch Clutch Bag
BUY
$1450.00
Farfetch
Balmain
Balmain Paris Medium Clip
BUY
$110.00
Adore Beauty
More from Boots
Bobbies
Hisaé Boot
BUY
£300.00
Bobbies
Solace London
Elina Off-shoulder Mini Dress
BUY
£56.00
Front Row
River Island
Wedge Platform Ankle Boots
BUY
£60.00
River Island
DUNE LONDON
Trinny Leather Knee-high Boots
BUY
£170.00
Dune London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted