Physician's Formula

Butter Bronzer

$16.05

Buy Now Review It

At iHerb

Mirror & Brush Included Hypoallergenic Paraben-Free Gluten-Free Oil-Free Dermatologist Tested Clinically-Tested Cruelty-Free Vegan What It Is: An ultra-luxurious bronzer, infused with Murumuru Butter to deliver a radiant Brazilian goddess glow! Incredibly creamy and soft texture combines the best features of a powder and cream bronzer, to deliver a lit-from-within tropical glow unlike any other. Why It’s Good For You: Infused with a powerful blend of Murumuru Butter, Cupuacu Butter, and Tucuma Butter from the lush and nutrient-rich Amazon. Packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that soften, condition, and moisturize skin, leaving it silky soft. Key Ingredients: Murumuru Butter Cupuacu Butter Tucuma Butter