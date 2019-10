Rubie's

Business Suit Pet Costume

$13.99

Pet costume features blue suit with attached white collar and red necktie Jumpsuit with Velcro closures at neck and belly Not all costumes will fit all pets, important to consult Rubie’s Pet Size Chart and measuring instruction video Combine with Rubie’s pet billionaire wig and other pet accessories Rubies Costume Company has dress up covered for every member of the family, including your best friend