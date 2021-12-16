Burt's Bees

Burt’s Bees Sensitive Facial Cleanser – 1oz

$3.69

Moisturize sensitive skin as you cleanse with Burts Bees Sensitive Facial Cleanser, clinically shown to wash away dirt, oil and makeup without causing redness or irritation. Winner of the 2016 Allure Best of Beauty Award and Awarded National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, this soap free cream cleanser uses 98.9% natural ingredients like cotton extract to soften the skin, as well as rice extract and aloe to moisturize and soothe. Gentle enough for daily use, this sensitive skin cleanser will leave you with a healthy looking complexion. It is a naturally gentle way to keep even very sensitive skin feeling clean and moisturized.