Bario Neal
Burst Cluster Morganite With Diamond Studs Yellow Gold
$640.00$512.00
At Bario Neal
This pair of asymmetrical cluster studs features morganite, diamond, and champagne diamond. Metal: Reclaimed 14kt Yellow Gold Stones: (1) 3mm Morganite, (1) .07ct Champagne Diamond (2.6mm), (1) .06ct Diamond (2.5mm), (1) .03ct Diamond (2mm), (1) .03ct Champagne Diamond (2mm), (1) .02ct Diamond (1.7mm), (1) .02ct Champagne Diamond (1.7mm) Total ct weight for pair: .46ct Setting: prong set Finish: Polish Dimensions: Stud A: 8×5.3mm, Stud B: 7x5mm All Bario Neal jewelry is handmade. Each piece is unique and variations are considered part of the beauty of the design.
