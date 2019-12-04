Kylie Cosmetics

NEW demi-press eyeshadow formula is the perfect combination of a cream eye shadow and pressed powder shadow. Over half of the formula is made up of pigment and multifaceted pearls for intense sparkle and shine. Creamy coated pigments glide smoothly onto lids for vivid color payoff, and maximum sparkle. This versatile formula can be applied all over lid or as a topper over shadow to intensify the effect.Burnt Siennais a metalliccrimson red|||Contains:1 Crme Gel Shadow (0.12 oz/3.5 g)Technology & Key Ingredients:Demi-Press combines coated pigments and pearls to create a comfortable, flexible skin-like formula that easily adheres to eyelids for all-day wear with no, creasing, fading, or smudging.Reflect pearls - Multi-dimensional, light refracting pearls that create an impactful, sparkling end look.Application Tips & Tricks:Apply to eyes with a finger or flat synthetic brush in a gentle pressing motion.The circular disc maintains the formulas creamy texture, longevity, & demi-pressed consistency.