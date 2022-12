Maude

Burn No. 3

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maude

Scent no. 3: Fresh notes of eucalyptus, sandalwood, cassis and Haitian vetiver Made with skin-softening jojoba and soybean oils, this hand-poured massage candle is made with a 100% cotton, lead-free wick and cruelty-free ingredients. Once melted and extinguished, it can be poured on the skin. Contains soy. ○ Cruelty-free ○ Glycerin-free ○ Paraben-free ○ Made in USA