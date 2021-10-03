United States
Maude
Burn No. 2
$25.00
At Maude
Scent no.2: blended with bright notes of pink pepper, gurjun balsam, lemon California, and cedarwood Virginia. Made with skin-softening jojoba and soybean oils, this hand-poured massage candle is made with a 100% cotton, lead-free wick and cruelty-free ingredients. Developed in Brooklyn, it can be poured on the skin once melted. Contains soy.
