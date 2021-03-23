Dr. Martens

Burgundy Vegan Jadon 2 Platform Boots

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Calf-high buffed faux-leather boots in burgundy. Round toe. Eight-eye lace-up closure in black. Logo webbing pull-loop in beige and yellow at heel collar. Zip closure at inner side. Tonal textile lining. Signature yellow stitching at welt. Signature treaded Air Cushion rubber sole in black. Tonal and gunmetal-tone hardware. Approx. 2" platform. Supplier color: Cherry red Upper: synthetic. Sole: rubber. Imported. 211399M255058