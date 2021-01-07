Opening Ceremony

Burgundy Varsity Jacket

$880.00 $387.00

Model is 6ft 3" wearing size 50. SIZE GUIDE ITEM INFO Long sleeve virgin wool-blend bomber jacket in burgundy. Multicolor logo appliqués and embroidered logo and text throughout. Elasticized rib knit stand collar, cuffs, and hem striped in black and white. Logo-engraved press stud closure at front. Welt pockets at waist. Croc-embossed polyurethane-blend sleeves in black. Zippered pocket at interior. Lined. Silver-tone hardware. Supplier color: Deep eggplant Body 1: 54% virgin wool, 46% polyester. Body 2: 85% polyurethane, 10% polyester, 5% viscose. Lining: 100% polyester. Made in Italy. 202261M181043