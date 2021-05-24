Backup Design x House of Harlow 1960

Burgundy Ikat Dog Bed

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This beautiful bed is a part of the House of Harlow 1960 Creator Collab with Nicole Richie. It is crafted out of a sturdy cotton denim fabric printed with a rust ikat pattern. The removable and washable covers feature a heavy-duty brass YKK zipper closure with a lip to tuck the zipper head out of sight. Custom-crafted removable inserts are stuffed with a super soft down alternative fiber, with baffling (channels) to help maintain the shape over time. Unlike other pet beds, these won't get flat or lumpy with use--and best of all, they're uber comfortable for your pet!